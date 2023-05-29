Cyber Media Res Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore, up 61.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore in March 2023 up 61.22% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 19.01% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 up 9.57% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

Cyber Media Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.

Cyber Media Res shares closed at 130.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.95% returns over the last 6 months