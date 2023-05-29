English
    Cyber Media Res Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore, up 61.22% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyber Media Research and Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore in March 2023 up 61.22% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 19.01% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 up 9.57% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    Cyber Media Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.

    Cyber Media Res shares closed at 130.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.95% returns over the last 6 months

    Cyber Media Research and Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.6511.277.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.6511.277.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.361.09
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.018.885.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.910.960.93
    Other Income0.05-0.01-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.960.950.87
    Interest0.230.180.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.730.770.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.730.770.64
    Tax0.410.280.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.320.490.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.320.490.40
    Equity Share Capital2.932.932.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8.38--0.66
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.501.57
    Diluted EPS1.181.50--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.501.57
    Diluted EPS1.181.50--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cyber Media Res #Cyber Media Research and Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:36 pm