Cyber Media Res Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in December 2022 up 13.92% from Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 10.72% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.