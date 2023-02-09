English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cyber Media Res Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyber Media Research and Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in December 2022 up 13.92% from Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 10.72% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

    Cyber Media Research and Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.279.029.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.279.029.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.361.211.10
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.886.887.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.960.861.02
    Other Income-0.010.010.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.950.871.14
    Interest0.180.210.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.770.660.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.770.660.86
    Tax0.280.220.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.490.440.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.490.440.55
    Equity Share Capital2.932.520.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.501.556.10
    Diluted EPS1.501.556.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.501.556.10
    Diluted EPS1.501.556.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited