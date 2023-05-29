English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cyber Media Res Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.34 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyber Media Research and Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.34 crore in March 2023 down 2.41% from Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 14.35% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 up 22.02% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

    Cyber Media Res EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.

    Cyber Media Res shares closed at 130.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.95% returns over the last 6 months

    Cyber Media Research and Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.3416.5619.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.3416.5619.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.361.09
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3914.0217.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.211.111.07
    Other Income0.05-0.01-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.261.101.02
    Interest0.230.180.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.030.920.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.030.920.79
    Tax0.450.280.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.570.640.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.570.640.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.570.640.50
    Equity Share Capital2.932.932.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1.25
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.112.021.99
    Diluted EPS2.112.02--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.112.021.99
    Diluted EPS2.112.02--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cyber Media Res #Cyber Media Research and Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm