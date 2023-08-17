Cyber Media Res Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.05 crore, up 34.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.05 crore in June 2023 up 34.05% from Rs. 13.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 up 126.62% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 28% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

Cyber Media Res EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2022.

Cyber Media Res shares closed at 132.00 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months