Cyber Media Res Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore, down 2.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore in December 2022 down 2.52% from Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 11.33% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.88% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.