Cyber Media Res Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore, down 2.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore in December 2022 down 2.52% from Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 11.33% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.88% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.

Cyber Media Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.41 in December 2021.

Cyber Media Res shares closed at 200.00 on February 07, 2023 (NSE)