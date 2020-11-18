Cyber Media Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore, down 19.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore in September 2020 down 19.59% from Rs. 10.06 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020 up 99.13% from Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.
Cyber Media shares closed at 2.20 on March 03, 2020 (NSE)
|Cyber Media (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.09
|6.06
|10.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.09
|6.06
|10.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.56
|3.56
|7.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.01
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.74
|1.86
|2.21
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.43
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.14
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.36
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.50
|0.58
|Interest
|0.52
|0.42
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.08
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-25.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|0.08
|-25.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.08
|-25.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.08
|-25.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|0.08
|-25.05
|Equity Share Capital
|12.87
|12.87
|12.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.06
|-19.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.06
|-19.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.06
|-19.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.06
|-19.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am