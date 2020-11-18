Cyber Media Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore, down 19.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore in September 2020 down 19.59% from Rs. 10.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020 up 99.13% from Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.

Cyber Media shares closed at 2.20 on March 03, 2020 (NSE)