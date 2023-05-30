English
    Cyber Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.00 crore, down 1.92% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.92% from Rs. 23.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 26.11% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 10.91% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

    Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

    Cyber Media shares closed at 16.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and -17.91% over the last 12 months.

    Cyber Media (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.0019.5323.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.0019.5323.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.8215.2818.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.050.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.882.492.35
    Depreciation0.100.090.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.930.530.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.251.081.53
    Other Income0.130.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.371.101.55
    Interest0.230.220.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.140.880.86
    Exceptional Items-0.016.01--
    P/L Before Tax1.136.890.86
    Tax0.483.780.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.653.100.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.653.100.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.653.100.52
    Equity Share Capital15.6715.6715.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.421.950.33
    Diluted EPS0.421.950.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.421.950.33
    Diluted EPS0.421.950.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am