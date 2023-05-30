Cyber Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.00 crore, down 1.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.92% from Rs. 23.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 26.11% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 10.91% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Cyber Media shares closed at 16.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and -17.91% over the last 12 months.