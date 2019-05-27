Cyber Media Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.77 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.77 crore in March 2019 up 7.13% from Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019 down 770.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 down 93.62% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2018.
Cyber Media shares closed at 3.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.94% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Cyber Media (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.77
|15.70
|12.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.77
|15.70
|12.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.08
|0.04
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|--
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.93
|4.35
|3.69
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.77
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.98
|11.33
|8.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.83
|-1.51
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.13
|2.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.70
|0.98
|Interest
|0.43
|0.50
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-1.19
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|-1.19
|0.58
|Tax
|2.19
|0.43
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.10
|-1.63
|0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.10
|-1.63
|0.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.10
|-1.63
|0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|12.87
|12.87
|12.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.17
|10.11
|12.76
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.41
|-1.27
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.41
|-1.27
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.41
|-1.27
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.41
|-1.27
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited