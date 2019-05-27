Cyber Media Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.77 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.77 crore in March 2019 up 7.13% from Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019 down 770.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 down 93.62% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2018.

Cyber Media shares closed at 3.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.94% returns over the last 6 months