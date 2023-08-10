Cyber Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.77 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.77 crore in June 2023 up 27.75% from Rs. 17.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 4.92% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2022.

Cyber Media shares closed at 15.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.90% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.