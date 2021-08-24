Cyber Media Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore, up 116.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore in June 2021 up 116.33% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 57.66% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 14.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

Cyber Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Cyber Media shares closed at 10.35 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.50% returns over the last 6 months