Cyber Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.53 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.53 crore in December 2022 down 7.49% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 358.55% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.