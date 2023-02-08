English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cyber Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.53 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.53 crore in December 2022 down 7.49% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 358.55% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

    Cyber Media (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.5318.8621.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.5318.8621.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.280.0116.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.030.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.492.332.21
    Depreciation0.090.090.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.5315.051.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.081.351.24
    Other Income0.020.010.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.361.45
    Interest0.220.460.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.880.900.98
    Exceptional Items6.01----
    P/L Before Tax6.890.900.98
    Tax3.780.280.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.100.630.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.100.630.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.100.630.68
    Equity Share Capital15.6715.6715.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.950.370.43
    Diluted EPS1.950.370.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.950.370.43
    Diluted EPS1.950.370.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited