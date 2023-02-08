Cyber Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.53 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.53 crore in December 2022 down 7.49% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 358.55% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

Cyber Media shares closed at 18.25 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.41% returns over the last 6 months and -2.67% over the last 12 months.