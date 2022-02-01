Cyber Media Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.11 crore, up 73.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.11 crore in December 2021 up 73.76% from Rs. 12.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021 up 144.32% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021 up 101.3% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2020.

Cyber Media shares closed at 14.80 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 144.63% over the last 12 months.