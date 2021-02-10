Cyber Media Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.15 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.15 crore in December 2020 up 34.37% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 159.08% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Cyber Media shares closed at 7.95 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 297.50% returns over the last 12 months.