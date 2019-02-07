Cyber Media Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, up 86.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in December 2018 up 86.22% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 up 6.57% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 128% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

Cyber Media shares closed at 5.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.16% returns over the last 6 months and -62.06% over the last 12 months.