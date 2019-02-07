Cyber Media Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, up 86.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in December 2018 up 86.22% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 up 6.57% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 128% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.
Cyber Media shares closed at 5.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.16% returns over the last 6 months and -62.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cyber Media (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.70
|15.01
|8.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.70
|15.01
|8.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.35
|4.16
|3.60
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.70
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.33
|10.20
|4.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.12
|-0.91
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.18
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.05
|-0.92
|Interest
|0.50
|0.51
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-0.46
|-1.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-0.46
|-1.46
|Tax
|0.43
|-0.32
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|-0.14
|-1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|-0.14
|-1.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.63
|-0.14
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|12.87
|12.87
|12.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|10.11
|17.33
|16.35
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-0.11
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-0.11
|-1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-0.11
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-0.11
|-1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited