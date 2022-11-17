Cybele Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, up 49.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in September 2022 up 49.32% from Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 1604.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 up 45.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

Cybele Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 11.76 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and 41.69% over the last 12 months.