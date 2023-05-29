English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cybele Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybele Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in March 2023 up 15.53% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 1246.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 62.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    Cybele Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    Cybele Ind shares closed at 19.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.74% returns over the last 6 months and 40.74% over the last 12 months.

    Cybele Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.647.459.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.647.459.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.596.166.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.53-0.170.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.221.19
    Depreciation0.210.200.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.860.540.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.500.01
    Other Income0.210.260.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.36-0.240.14
    Interest0.190.250.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.16-0.490.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.16-0.490.02
    Tax0.06-0.040.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.11-0.450.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.11-0.450.01
    Equity Share Capital10.7010.7010.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.10-0.420.01
    Diluted EPS0.10-0.420.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.10-0.420.01
    Diluted EPS0.10-0.420.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Cybele Ind #Cybele Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am