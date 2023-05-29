Cybele Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in March 2023 up 15.53% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 1246.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 62.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

Cybele Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 19.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.74% returns over the last 6 months and 40.74% over the last 12 months.