Cybele Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, up 1.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in March 2020 up 1.46% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 74.06% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020 up 44.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 5.20 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -22.85% over the last 12 months.