Cybele Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, up 1.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybele Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in March 2020 up 1.46% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 74.06% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020 up 44.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019.
Cybele Ind shares closed at 5.20 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -22.85% over the last 12 months.
|Cybele Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.04
|4.26
|3.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.04
|4.26
|3.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.18
|3.33
|3.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|0.09
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.80
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.15
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|0.72
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.83
|-0.81
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-0.79
|Interest
|0.11
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.91
|-0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-0.91
|-0.84
|Tax
|-0.19
|--
|0.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.91
|-1.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.91
|-1.53
|Equity Share Capital
|10.70
|10.70
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|15.23
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.85
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.85
|-1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.85
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.85
|-1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
