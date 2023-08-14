Cybele Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 50.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in June 2023 down 50.98% from Rs. 10.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 down 1497.88% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 187.23% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 24.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.96% returns over the last 6 months