English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cybele Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 50.98% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybele Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in June 2023 down 50.98% from Rs. 10.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 down 1497.88% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 187.23% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

    Cybele Ind shares closed at 24.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.96% returns over the last 6 months

    Cybele Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.0510.6410.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.0510.6410.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.907.598.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.260.53-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.271.311.08
    Depreciation0.180.210.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.860.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.670.140.24
    Other Income0.090.210.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.590.360.28
    Interest0.280.190.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.860.160.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.860.160.06
    Tax0.000.060.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.860.110.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.860.110.06
    Equity Share Capital10.7010.7010.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.100.06
    Diluted EPS-0.800.100.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.100.06
    Diluted EPS-0.800.100.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Cybele Ind #Cybele Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!