Cybele Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 73.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybele Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in June 2020 down 73.18% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020 down 147.77% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019.
Cybele Ind shares closed at 8.30 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.54% returns over the last 6 months and 48.21% over the last 12 months.
|Cybele Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.23
|4.04
|4.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.23
|4.04
|4.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.33
|3.18
|2.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.80
|-0.50
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.74
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.97
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.49
|0.49
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.48
|0.49
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.59
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-0.59
|0.44
|Tax
|--
|-0.19
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|-0.40
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|-0.40
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|10.70
|10.70
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|16.92
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.37
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.37
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.37
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.37
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 02:33 pm