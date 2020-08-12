Cybele Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 73.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in June 2020 down 73.18% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020 down 147.77% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 8.30 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.54% returns over the last 6 months and 48.21% over the last 12 months.