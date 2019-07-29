Cybele Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.58 crore, down 25.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.58 crore in June 2019 down 25.69% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019 down 50.6% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 down 42.34% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.

Cybele Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2018.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 4.90 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -78.97% returns over the last 6 months and -27.08% over the last 12 months.