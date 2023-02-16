 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cybele Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybele Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 810.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 108.51% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021. Cybele Ind shares closed at 19.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.94% returns over the last 6 months and 65.95% over the last 12 months.
Cybele Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations7.458.337.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.458.337.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.167.156.38
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.17-1.25-0.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.221.201.09
Depreciation0.200.190.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.540.700.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.500.340.25
Other Income0.260.080.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.420.28
Interest0.250.260.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.490.160.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.490.160.05
Tax-0.04-0.01-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.450.170.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.450.170.06
Equity Share Capital10.7010.7010.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.420.160.06
Diluted EPS-0.420.160.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.420.160.06
Diluted EPS-0.420.160.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

