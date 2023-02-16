Cybele Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybele Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 810.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 108.51% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.
|Cybele Ind shares closed at 19.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.94% returns over the last 6 months and 65.95% over the last 12 months.
|Cybele Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.45
|8.33
|7.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.45
|8.33
|7.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.16
|7.15
|6.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|-1.25
|-0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.22
|1.20
|1.09
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.19
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.70
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.34
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.42
|0.28
|Interest
|0.25
|0.26
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.16
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|0.16
|0.05
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|0.17
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|0.17
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.70
|10.70
|10.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.16
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.16
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.16
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.16
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited