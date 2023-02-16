Cybele Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.45 8.33 7.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.45 8.33 7.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.16 7.15 6.38 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 -1.25 -0.46 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.22 1.20 1.09 Depreciation 0.20 0.19 0.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.54 0.70 0.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 0.34 0.25 Other Income 0.26 0.08 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 0.42 0.28 Interest 0.25 0.26 0.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.49 0.16 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.49 0.16 0.05 Tax -0.04 -0.01 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 0.17 0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 0.17 0.06 Equity Share Capital 10.70 10.70 10.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.42 0.16 0.06 Diluted EPS -0.42 0.16 0.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.42 0.16 0.06 Diluted EPS -0.42 0.16 0.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited