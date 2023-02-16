English
    Cybele Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybele Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 810.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 108.51% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.Cybele Ind shares closed at 19.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.94% returns over the last 6 months and 65.95% over the last 12 months.
    Cybele Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.458.337.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.458.337.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.167.156.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.17-1.25-0.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.221.201.09
    Depreciation0.200.190.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.700.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.500.340.25
    Other Income0.260.080.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.420.28
    Interest0.250.260.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.490.160.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.490.160.05
    Tax-0.04-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.450.170.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.450.170.06
    Equity Share Capital10.7010.7010.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.160.06
    Diluted EPS-0.420.160.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.160.06
    Diluted EPS-0.420.160.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Cybele Ind #Cybele Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm