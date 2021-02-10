Cybele Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, up 26.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in December 2020 up 26.36% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 116.69% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 up 170.59% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

Cybele Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2019.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 6.02 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)