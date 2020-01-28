Cybele Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, down 32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in December 2019 down 32% from Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019 down 1286.59% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019 down 585.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 8.88 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 81.22% returns over the last 6 months and -61.89% over the last 12 months.