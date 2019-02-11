Cybele Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 71.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in December 2018 up 71.24% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 115.24% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 79.1% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

Cybele Ind shares closed at 25.55 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 245.27% returns over the last 6 months and 284.79% over the last 12 months.