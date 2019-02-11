Cybele Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 71.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybele Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in December 2018 up 71.24% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 115.24% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 79.1% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.
Cybele Ind shares closed at 25.55 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 245.27% returns over the last 6 months and 284.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cybele Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.26
|7.14
|3.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.26
|7.14
|3.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.82
|4.16
|2.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.75
|-0.90
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.64
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|0.63
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|2.45
|0.52
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|2.45
|0.52
|Interest
|0.05
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|2.38
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|2.38
|0.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|2.38
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|2.38
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|15.23
|15.23
|15.10
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|2.23
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|2.23
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|2.23
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|2.23
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited