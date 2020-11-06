CVL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.35 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.35 crore in September 2020 up 19.54% from Rs. 15.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2020 down 97.24% from Rs. 74.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2020 down 96.17% from Rs. 74.43 crore in September 2019.

CVL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 28.15 in September 2019.

CVL shares closed at 250.55 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 86.21% returns over the last 6 months and -27.77% over the last 12 months.