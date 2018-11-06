Cupid Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore, down 11.12% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore in September 2018 down 11.12% from Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2018 down 27.18% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.68 crore in September 2018 down 32.32% from Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2017.

Cupid EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.36 in September 2017.

Cupid shares closed at 175.95 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.91% returns over the last 6 months and -22.66% over the last 12 months.