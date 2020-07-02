App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Cupid Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore, up 11.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cupid are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore in March 2020 up 11.85% from Rs. 36.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020 up 139.5% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2020 up 114.83% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2019.

Cupid EPS has increased to Rs. 7.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2019.

Cupid shares closed at 218.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 84.44% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations41.2842.9636.91
Other Operating Income--0.62--
Total Income From Operations41.2843.5736.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.7315.1214.38
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.590.885.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.202.181.76
Depreciation0.650.640.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.5811.468.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7113.305.88
Other Income1.42--0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1313.306.34
Interest0.210.180.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.9213.126.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.9213.126.29
Tax3.492.911.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4310.214.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4310.214.36
Equity Share Capital13.3413.3413.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.827.663.27
Diluted EPS7.827.663.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.827.663.27
Diluted EPS7.827.663.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Cupid #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

