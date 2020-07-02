Cupid Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore, up 11.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore in March 2020 up 11.85% from Rs. 36.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020 up 139.5% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2020 up 114.83% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2019.

Cupid EPS has increased to Rs. 7.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2019.

Cupid shares closed at 218.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 84.44% over the last 12 months.