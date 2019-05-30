Cupid Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.91 crore, up 109.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.91 crore in March 2019 up 109.09% from Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2019 up 60.5% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2019 up 56.72% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2018.

Cupid EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2018.

Cupid shares closed at 144.60 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.22% over the last 12 months.