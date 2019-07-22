Cupid Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore, up 97.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore in June 2019 up 97.49% from Rs. 17.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2019 up 82.12% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.02 crore in June 2019 up 90.19% from Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2018.

Cupid EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.03 in June 2018.

Cupid shares closed at 104.80 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.37% returns over the last 6 months and -30.54% over the last 12 months.