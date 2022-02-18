Cupid Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.22 crore, down 22.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.22 crore in December 2021 down 22.5% from Rs. 46.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021 down 73.76% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021 down 67.37% from Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2020.

Cupid EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.13 in December 2020.

Cupid shares closed at 216.60 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)