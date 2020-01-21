Cupid Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore, up 326.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore in December 2019 up 326.69% from Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2019 up 401.72% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.94 crore in December 2019 up 339.75% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018.

Cupid EPS has increased to Rs. 7.66 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2018.

Cupid shares closed at 251.20 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 130.78% returns over the last 6 months and 76.71% over the last 12 months.