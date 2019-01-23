Cupid Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, down 52.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in December 2018 down 52.23% from Rs. 21.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2018 down 50.26% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018 down 52.62% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2017.

Cupid EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.68 in December 2017.

Cupid shares closed at 144.30 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -52.77% over the last 12 months.