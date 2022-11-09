English
    Cummins Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,951.25 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,951.25 crore in September 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 1,727.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 252.38 crore in September 2022 up 14.77% from Rs. 219.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.01 crore in September 2022 up 14.42% from Rs. 328.63 crore in September 2021.

    Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.93 in September 2021.

    Cummins shares closed at 1,335.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.03% returns over the last 6 months and 46.42% over the last 12 months.

    Cummins India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,922.441,656.641,689.26
    Other Operating Income28.8130.0138.12
    Total Income From Operations1,951.251,686.651,727.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,160.761,066.61960.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods174.90177.95146.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.63-82.4249.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost160.91151.34156.93
    Depreciation35.2533.6533.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses169.79159.34154.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax255.27180.18225.64
    Other Income85.49100.1169.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax340.76280.29295.08
    Interest4.611.942.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax336.15278.35292.86
    Exceptional Items---14.30--
    P/L Before Tax336.15264.05292.86
    Tax83.7765.2572.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities252.38198.80219.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period252.38198.80219.91
    Equity Share Capital55.4455.4455.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.107.177.93
    Diluted EPS9.107.177.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.107.177.93
    Diluted EPS9.107.177.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
