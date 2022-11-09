Cummins Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,951.25 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,951.25 crore in September 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 1,727.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 252.38 crore in September 2022 up 14.77% from Rs. 219.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.01 crore in September 2022 up 14.42% from Rs. 328.63 crore in September 2021.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.93 in September 2021.

Cummins shares closed at 1,335.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.03% returns over the last 6 months and 46.42% over the last 12 months.