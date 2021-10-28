Cummins Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,727.38 crore, up 48.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,727.38 crore in September 2021 up 48.89% from Rs. 1,160.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.91 crore in September 2021 up 51.09% from Rs. 145.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.63 crore in September 2021 up 45.82% from Rs. 225.37 crore in September 2020.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 7.93 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.25 in September 2020.

Cummins shares closed at 894.60 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 95.50% over the last 12 months.