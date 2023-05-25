Cummins Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,926.00 crore, up 28.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,926.00 crore in March 2023 up 28.95% from Rs. 1,493.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.50 crore in March 2023 up 68.38% from Rs. 189.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.66 crore in March 2023 up 61.23% from Rs. 283.23 crore in March 2022.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 11.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.82 in March 2022.

Cummins shares closed at 1,595.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.86% returns over the last 6 months and 57.22% over the last 12 months.