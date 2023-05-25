English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cummins Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,926.00 crore, up 28.95% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,926.00 crore in March 2023 up 28.95% from Rs. 1,493.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.50 crore in March 2023 up 68.38% from Rs. 189.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.66 crore in March 2023 up 61.23% from Rs. 283.23 crore in March 2022.

    Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 11.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.82 in March 2022.

    Cummins shares closed at 1,595.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.86% returns over the last 6 months and 57.22% over the last 12 months.

    Cummins India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,889.132,180.531,468.50
    Other Operating Income36.87--25.06
    Total Income From Operations1,926.002,180.531,493.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,191.421,180.72938.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods202.35194.15132.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-98.2568.37-55.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost156.55161.03142.84
    Depreciation37.2234.3334.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses147.89164.05128.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax288.82377.88171.92
    Other Income130.62103.7776.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax419.44481.65248.52
    Interest6.552.684.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax412.89478.97243.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax412.89478.97243.69
    Tax94.39118.8354.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities318.50360.14189.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period318.50360.14189.15
    Equity Share Capital55.4455.4455.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4912.996.82
    Diluted EPS11.4912.996.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4912.996.82
    Diluted EPS11.4912.996.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cummins #Cummins India #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am