Cummins Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,493.56 crore, up 19.82% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,493.56 crore in March 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 1,246.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.15 crore in March 2022 up 1.86% from Rs. 185.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.23 crore in March 2022 up 1.49% from Rs. 279.06 crore in March 2021.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.70 in March 2021.

Cummins shares closed at 1,028.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 28.11% over the last 12 months.

Cummins India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,468.50 1,700.67 1,230.86
Other Operating Income 25.06 34.30 15.65
Total Income From Operations 1,493.56 1,734.97 1,246.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 938.51 952.29 692.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 132.20 149.35 188.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.13 55.64 -47.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 142.84 160.92 133.60
Depreciation 34.71 34.86 30.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.51 146.27 112.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.92 235.64 136.89
Other Income 76.60 86.58 111.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 248.52 322.22 248.48
Interest 4.83 2.70 3.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.69 319.52 245.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 243.69 319.52 245.22
Tax 54.54 78.55 59.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 189.15 240.97 185.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 189.15 240.97 185.69
Equity Share Capital 55.44 55.44 55.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 8.69 6.70
Diluted EPS 6.82 8.69 6.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 8.69 6.70
Diluted EPS 6.82 8.69 6.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:44 pm
