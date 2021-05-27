MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don't miss an exciting session on Smart Innovations Driving Consumer Goods today at 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cummins Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,246.51 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,246.51 crore in March 2021 up 18.4% from Rs. 1,052.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.69 crore in March 2021 up 56.95% from Rs. 118.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.06 crore in March 2021 up 78.36% from Rs. 156.46 crore in March 2020.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 6.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.27 in March 2020.

Close

Cummins shares closed at 802.65 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 135.55% over the last 12 months.

Cummins India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,230.861,399.841,032.21
Other Operating Income15.6524.5020.63
Total Income From Operations1,246.511,424.341,052.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials692.10704.05595.15
Purchase of Traded Goods188.48151.27125.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.5660.82-36.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost133.60125.15140.32
Depreciation30.5831.9630.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses112.42141.32161.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.89209.7735.93
Other Income111.5998.4289.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax248.48308.19125.71
Interest3.264.584.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax245.22303.61120.82
Exceptional Items-----3.80
P/L Before Tax245.22303.61117.02
Tax59.5369.54-1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities185.69234.07118.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period185.69234.07118.31
Equity Share Capital55.4455.4455.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.708.444.27
Diluted EPS6.708.444.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.708.444.27
Diluted EPS6.708.444.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cummins #Cummins India #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results
first published: May 27, 2021 11:55 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.