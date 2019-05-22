Cummins Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,340.37 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,340.37 crore in March 2019 up 8.69% from Rs. 1,233.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.92 crore in March 2019 down 12.59% from Rs. 161.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.02 crore in March 2019 up 0.66% from Rs. 239.45 crore in March 2018.

Cummins EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.82 in March 2018.

Cummins shares closed at 745.40 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 0.78% over the last 12 months.