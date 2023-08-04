Cummins Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,208.71 crore, up 30.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,208.71 crore in June 2023 up 30.95% from Rs. 1,686.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.67 crore in June 2023 up 58.79% from Rs. 198.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.06 crore in June 2023 up 45.91% from Rs. 313.94 crore in June 2022.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 11.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.17 in June 2022.

Cummins shares closed at 1,881.05 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.13% returns over the last 6 months and 59.27% over the last 12 months.