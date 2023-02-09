Cummins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.53 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,180.53 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 1,734.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.14 crore in December 2022 up 49.45% from Rs. 240.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.98 crore in December 2022 up 44.5% from Rs. 357.08 crore in December 2021.