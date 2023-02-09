 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cummins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.53 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,180.53 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 1,734.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.14 crore in December 2022 up 49.45% from Rs. 240.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.98 crore in December 2022 up 44.5% from Rs. 357.08 crore in December 2021.

Cummins India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,180.53 1,922.44 1,700.67
Other Operating Income -- 28.81 34.30
Total Income From Operations 2,180.53 1,951.25 1,734.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,180.72 1,160.76 952.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 194.15 174.90 149.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 68.37 -5.63 55.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 161.03 160.91 160.92
Depreciation 34.33 35.25 34.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 164.05 169.79 146.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 377.88 255.27 235.64
Other Income 103.77 85.49 86.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 481.65 340.76 322.22
Interest 2.68 4.61 2.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 478.97 336.15 319.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 478.97 336.15 319.52
Tax 118.83 83.77 78.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 360.14 252.38 240.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 360.14 252.38 240.97
Equity Share Capital 55.44 55.44 55.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.99 9.10 8.69
Diluted EPS 12.99 9.10 8.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.99 9.10 8.69
Diluted EPS 12.99 9.10 8.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited