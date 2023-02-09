English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cummins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.53 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,180.53 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 1,734.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.14 crore in December 2022 up 49.45% from Rs. 240.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.98 crore in December 2022 up 44.5% from Rs. 357.08 crore in December 2021.

    Cummins India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,180.531,922.441,700.67
    Other Operating Income--28.8134.30
    Total Income From Operations2,180.531,951.251,734.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,180.721,160.76952.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods194.15174.90149.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks68.37-5.6355.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost161.03160.91160.92
    Depreciation34.3335.2534.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses164.05169.79146.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax377.88255.27235.64
    Other Income103.7785.4986.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax481.65340.76322.22
    Interest2.684.612.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax478.97336.15319.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax478.97336.15319.52
    Tax118.8383.7778.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities360.14252.38240.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period360.14252.38240.97
    Equity Share Capital55.4455.4455.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.999.108.69
    Diluted EPS12.999.108.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.999.108.69
    Diluted EPS12.999.108.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited