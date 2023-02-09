Cummins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.53 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,180.53 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 1,734.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.14 crore in December 2022 up 49.45% from Rs. 240.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.98 crore in December 2022 up 44.5% from Rs. 357.08 crore in December 2021.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.69 in December 2021.

Cummins shares closed at 1,474.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and 62.39% over the last 12 months.