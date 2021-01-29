Cummins Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,424.34 crore, down 2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,424.34 crore in December 2020 down 2% from Rs. 1,453.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.07 crore in December 2020 up 25.68% from Rs. 186.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.15 crore in December 2020 up 18.1% from Rs. 288.03 crore in December 2019.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.72 in December 2019.

Cummins shares closed at 637.10 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.78% returns over the last 6 months and 8.29% over the last 12 months.