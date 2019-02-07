Cummins Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,503.75 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,503.75 crore in December 2018 up 11% from Rs. 1,354.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.09 crore in December 2018 up 8.65% from Rs. 172.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.27 crore in December 2018 up 22.49% from Rs. 246.77 crore in December 2017.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.21 in December 2017.

Cummins shares closed at 801.10 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -1.07% over the last 12 months.