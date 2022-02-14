Cummins India: Riding on recovery in the domestic economy

Ucal Fuel Systems | The company said it had fully lifted the lockdown at the plant at PIPDIC Industrial Estate Mettupalayam, Puducherry with effect from April 5.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The broad-based recovery in both domestic and international economies will augur well for Cummins India, which has a leading position in diesel- and gas-based engines for power generation. The company is hopeful of better days ahead in light of the vaccination drive, improving supply chain, the government’s focus on capex, a gradual recovery in government and private capex, and a higher demand from the exports market. (image) Some of these positive factors are already visible. In the quarter ended December...