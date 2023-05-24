Cummins India Q4 results: Net profit jumps 61% on robust demand; firm did not issue FY24 guidance

Representative Image

Diesel and natural gas engines maker Cummins India Ltd posted a 61.3% rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Wednesday, supported by robust demand in domestic and international markets.

The company reported consolidated profit after tax at Rs 349 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to Rs 216 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operations jumped over 28 percent to Rs 1,897 crore.

Moreover, Cummins India said that it board has approved final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY23.

Commenting on the results, Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, said “The Indian economy continues to be resilient amidst inflationary economic conditions, rising interest rates, and ongoing geo-political crises. Fiscal and monetary policy measures are conducive to sustaining the economic growth rate. With softening commodity prices, stable consumption provides optimism for sustaining the economic growth rate of the Indian economy. Government spending on infrastructure promotes various segments, resulting in better capacity utilization and early signs of private capex. Global end markets for export held up well for the year, while monetary policy actions by various central banks around the world to contain inflation may pose a challenge to consumption in the near term."

"The company is ready with its products to meet the new emissions norms and is confident of offering the best-in-class products to its customers which will continue to deliver superior performance and meet the new emission norms," he further added.

Future Outlook:

For CPCB IV+ norms, the Central Pollution Control Board has allowed the sale of CPCB II generator sets until December 31, 2023, after which the Power Generation market will evolve based on the new emission norms. Further, the geo-political and supply chain conditions continue to be unpredictable.

Cummins said that though the company is wellpositioned to tackle any challenges with its strong balance sheet and prudent investments in technology, considering the uncertainty, it will not provide any guidance for FY24 at this time.

WHY IT MATTERS

The company, engaged in manufacturing engines for power generation, industrial and automotive sectors, reported an uptick in demand for its diesel engines, benefitting from strong vehicle sales by automotive companies as COVID-related disruptions and chip shortages eased.

During the quarter, the company's domestic sales increased 33.5% year-on-year on a standalone basis, while exports grew 16.6%.

Cummins counts Bhutan and Nepal as its international markets.