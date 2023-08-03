Cummins India Q1 results: Net profit jumps 59% on robust demand, beats market expectations

Both the company's topline and bottomline beat analysts' expectations of Rs 2,080 crore and Rs 291 crore, respectively.

Diesel and natural gas engine maker Cummins India Ltd posted a 59 percent rise in fourth-quarter consolidated profit after tax on August 3, supported by robust demand in domestic and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 353.72 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 198.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operations jumped over 31 percent to Rs 2,184.7 crore.

Both the company's topline and bottomline beat analysts' expectations of Rs 2,080 crore and Rs 291 crore, respectively.

The company's consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins during the quarter also increased by 270 basis points to 15.4 percent from 12.7 percent a year ago.

The quarter ended June 2023 marks the second quarter in a row when Cummins India has been able to take advantage of the uptick in demand created by growth in private and public capital expenditure along with an easing of execution issues to post strong revenues.

Last quarter, the management said that the company is well-positioned to tackle any challenges with its strong balance sheet and prudent investments in technology.

The management's remarks came at a time when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) announced that after December 31, 2023, the sale of CPCB II generators will be prohibited and only the sale of CPCB IV+ norms generators will be allowed.

Market experts have said that the switch to new emission norms may hit the topline of generator makers as geo-political and supply chain conditions remain unpredictable and getting new motors to meet CPCB IV+ norms norms will be difficult.

Cummins is engaged in manufacturing engines for power generation, industrial and automotive sectors, reported an uptick in demand for its diesel engines, benefitting from strong vehicle sales by automotive companies as COVID-related disruptions and chip shortages eased.